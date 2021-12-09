Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45. Fabrinet reported earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full-year earnings of $5.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.76 to $5.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $543.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FN. Northland Securities upped their price target on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.67.

In other Fabrinet news, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total value of $118,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 5,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $600,145.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,659 shares of company stock worth $822,329 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Fabrinet by 240.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,358,000 after purchasing an additional 209,149 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Fabrinet by 29.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 735,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,467,000 after purchasing an additional 168,806 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Fabrinet by 65.9% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 375,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,022,000 after purchasing an additional 149,190 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 828,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,467,000 after acquiring an additional 129,374 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 608,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,299,000 after acquiring an additional 128,549 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FN traded down $1.97 on Thursday, hitting $114.63. 8,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.61 and a 200-day moving average of $100.61. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $67.74 and a 12-month high of $122.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

