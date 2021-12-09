GYEN Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8.31 Million (GYEN)

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. In the last week, GYEN has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. GYEN has a total market capitalization of $24.07 million and approximately $8.31 million worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GYEN coin can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00056970 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,115.17 or 0.08589685 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00059792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00079164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,822.56 or 0.99821083 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002823 BTC.

About GYEN

GYEN’s total supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

GYEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

