CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.51.

NYSE:T opened at $23.09 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.12. The firm has a market cap of $164.86 billion, a PE ratio of 193.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

