CVCoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.08 Million (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One CVCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0874 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CVCoin has a market cap of $1.08 million and $91,663.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CVCoin has traded down 31.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00056981 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,096.26 or 0.08567149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00059754 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00079040 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,722.23 or 0.99808954 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002813 BTC.

CVCoin Coin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CVCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

