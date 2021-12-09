Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) to Sell

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AgileThought Inc. is a provider of digital transformation services, custom software development and next-generation technologies. It serves architects, developers, data scientists, engineers, transformation consultants, automation specialists and other experts. AgileThought Inc., formerly known as LIV Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in IRVING, Texas. “

Get AgileThought alerts:

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AgileThought in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:AGIL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,995. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AgileThought has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $36.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new stake in shares of AgileThought during the third quarter worth $1,112,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AgileThought during the third quarter worth $332,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AgileThought during the third quarter worth $262,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AgileThought during the third quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of AgileThought during the third quarter worth $90,876,000. 34.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AgileThought

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company intends to focus on Mexican target businesses (or nonMexican target businesses with a significant presence in Mexico).

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AgileThought (AGIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AgileThought Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgileThought and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.