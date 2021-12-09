Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.330-$3.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SYY stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.63. The company had a trading volume of 121,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Sysco has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The company has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.22.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sysco will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.43.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,322 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

