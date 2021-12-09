Marlin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $26.30 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. During the last seven days, Marlin has traded 28.1% lower against the US dollar. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $53.48 million and $26.30 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0726 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00056981 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,096.26 or 0.08567149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00059754 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00079040 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,722.23 or 0.99808954 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002813 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

