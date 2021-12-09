Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$19.31.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRR.UN shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

CRR.UN traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$17.80. The stock had a trading volume of 83,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,332. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.99. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$13.93 and a 1 year high of C$19.09. The stock has a market cap of C$2.93 billion and a PE ratio of 31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.87%.

In other news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 25,000 shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.35, for a total transaction of C$458,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$247,729.05.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

