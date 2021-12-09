First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on First Majestic Silver to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$13.25 price objective on First Majestic Silver and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares increased their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Director Douglas John Penrose sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.27, for a total value of C$171,242.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,295 shares in the company, valued at C$446,585.91. Also, Director Keith Neumeyer sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.65, for a total value of C$832,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,727,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$62,057,330.55. Insiders sold 177,000 shares of company stock worth $2,981,742 over the last ninety days.

Shares of FR traded down C$0.61 on Thursday, hitting C$13.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,069. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$13.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.75.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$156.95 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.83%.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

