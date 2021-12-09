SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $167.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of SPSC traded down $8.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.60. 7,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,195. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $91.05 and a 1 year high of $174.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.56 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.18.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 46,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total value of $6,580,033.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total value of $135,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,205 shares of company stock worth $6,940,451 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 207.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in SPS Commerce by 47.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 32.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

