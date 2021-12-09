Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $28.61 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 15.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 486,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,009 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 2.4% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $28,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 10,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 11,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 189,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,152,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $62.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.98. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $66.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.93, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.72.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

