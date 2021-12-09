Minot Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,055 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Minot Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,175 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.39. 316,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,827,002. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $45.24 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.71. The stock has a market cap of $209.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th were given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Intel in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

