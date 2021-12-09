Minot Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,842 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for approximately 1.2% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKE. BTIG Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.44.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $1,824,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $170.66. The stock had a trading volume of 52,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,393,292. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.36. The company has a market cap of $270.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

