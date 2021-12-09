Linker Coin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,147.00 (LNC)

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 9th. One Linker Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0674 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Linker Coin has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. Linker Coin has a total market capitalization of $7.60 million and $1,147.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00043412 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007302 BTC.

Linker Coin Coin Profile

Linker Coin (CRYPTO:LNC) is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Linker Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linker Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linker Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

