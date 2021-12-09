Warp Finance (WARP) Price Hits $286.76 on Exchanges

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $123,722.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Warp Finance has traded down 26.6% against the dollar. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $286.76 or 0.00599747 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00012396 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003927 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000045 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00073690 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

WARP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

