AceD (ACED) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $503.00

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 9th. One AceD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AceD has traded 26.9% lower against the dollar. AceD has a market capitalization of $30,881.61 and approximately $503.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000869 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 64.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

AceD is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

AceD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

