KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will post $1.72 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for KB Home’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.72 billion and the lowest is $1.71 billion. KB Home posted sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year sales of $5.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $5.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.09 billion to $7.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.60. KB Home had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.

KBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on KB Home in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

KB Home stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.93. The stock had a trading volume of 119,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,126. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.75. KB Home has a one year low of $31.76 and a one year high of $52.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 11.45%.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $7,118,290.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $5,086,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 362,861 shares of company stock valued at $15,267,641. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in KB Home by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,227,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,018,000 after purchasing an additional 154,533 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in KB Home by 6.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,906,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,054,000 after acquiring an additional 227,874 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in KB Home by 0.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,800,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,902,000 after acquiring an additional 13,738 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in KB Home by 3.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,972,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,691,000 after acquiring an additional 92,744 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in KB Home by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,731,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,230,000 after acquiring an additional 36,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

