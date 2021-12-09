ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.040-$-0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $202.60 million-$203.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $202.68 million.ON24 also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.100-$-0.080 EPS.

Shares of ONTF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.90. 32,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. ON24 has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $81.98. The company has a market cap of $803.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.99.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $49.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.07 million. ON24 had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. On average, research analysts expect that ON24 will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ONTF shares. Canaccord Genuity cut ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.71.

In other ON24 news, insider Sharat Sharan acquired 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.97 per share, for a total transaction of $249,459.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 50,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $793,409.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 390,577 shares of company stock worth $7,017,012 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON24 by 191.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ON24 by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 38,904 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ON24 by 1,526.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 93,897 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 237.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 987.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after buying an additional 366,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

