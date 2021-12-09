Eudaimonia Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,868 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 32,229 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 20.2% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 54,921 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 29.9% during the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,230 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,550 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $57.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.47. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.35 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

