New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $136.20 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,321,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,685,772 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in General Electric were worth $136,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the second quarter worth about $289,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 1,518.2% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,608,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,790 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 14.9% during the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in General Electric by 38.2% during the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 84,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 23,357 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.76.

Shares of GE stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.51. The company had a trading volume of 32,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,632,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.19. General Electric has a one year low of $82.88 and a one year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -61.54%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

