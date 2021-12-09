VMware (NYSE:VMW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $112.33

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $112.33 and last traded at $112.68, with a volume of 154664 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.78.

VMW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on VMware in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.18.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $27.40 dividend. This is an increase from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $342,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 518.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 346.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VMware (NYSE:VMW)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

