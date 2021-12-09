VMware (NYSE:VMW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $112.33

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $112.33 and last traded at $112.68, with a volume of 154664 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.78.
VMW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on VMware in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.18.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $27.40 dividend. This is an increase from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd.
In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $342,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 518.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 346.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About VMware (NYSE:VMW)
VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.
