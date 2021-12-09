PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Lifted by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,133 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 10.4% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,752,000 after buying an additional 39,837 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,756,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in PayPal by 355.8% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,399,000 after buying an additional 220,669 shares in the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 8.8% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,010,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.13.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores bought 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares valued at $7,102,758. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $196.15. 48,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,291,595. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.15 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

