Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 76.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 905,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393,460 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 1.3% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $38,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Erste Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

PFE stock opened at $51.40 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $55.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

