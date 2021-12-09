Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $17.94 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $17,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Sarl raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 22,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 19.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,297,000 after acquiring an additional 252,773 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 126.8% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 127,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.0% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 43,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $196.39 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $159.56 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.70 and a 200-day moving average of $190.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.05%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.08.

In other news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

