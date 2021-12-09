Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $306.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.36 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CURV traded down $4.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.40. 143,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,609. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.82. Torrid has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $33.19.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CURV. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Torrid from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Torrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Torrid from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The analyst said its 3Q experienced sales pressure on supply-chain related inventory delays and believes its multiple is likely to contract in near-term. He noted they narrowed FY2021 outlook and its 4Q guidance is lower versus the Street on inflationary headwinds including air freight and potential inventory delays. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Torrid from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURV. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,246,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth $608,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth $449,000.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

