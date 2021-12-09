Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 38.87% and a negative return on equity of 21.34%.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRM traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,102. Streamline Health Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.48 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.65.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Streamline Health Solutions stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 82,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Streamline Health Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. 46.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. It solutions includes health information management (HIM), Coding and CDI; evaluator coding analysis platform; financial management; and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

