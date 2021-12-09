CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.280-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $273 million-$285 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $222.32 million.CarGurus also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.410-$1.430 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CARG. BTIG Research increased their price target on CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.70.

CARG stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.80. The company had a trading volume of 37,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,128. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.81. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $39.77.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $1,567,607.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,694 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $58,883.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 743,170 shares of company stock worth $25,897,330. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CarGurus stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.30% of CarGurus worth $11,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

