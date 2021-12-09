Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) to Announce $1.88 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) to report earnings per share of $1.88 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.83. Brookfield Business Partners reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 235.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will report full-year earnings of $9.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.77 to $9.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.42 to $8.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brookfield Business Partners.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($1.00). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS.

BBU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Business Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 52,147 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 110,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $6,329,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBU traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.00. The stock had a trading volume of 346 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,550. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1-year low of $35.39 and a 1-year high of $51.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.43. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.11%.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

