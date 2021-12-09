Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $497.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) will announce $497.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $490.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $502.55 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes reported sales of $350.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOL. Bank of America lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.10 to $8.10 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. HSBC raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.51.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $7.11. 359,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,494. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.01. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $11.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 24.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2.6% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 131,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 64.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,306.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 361,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas A?reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

