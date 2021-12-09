eBoost Price Reaches $0.0339 on Exchanges (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 9th. In the last week, eBoost has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. eBoost has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and approximately $64.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBoost coin can now be bought for $0.0339 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.15 or 0.00322340 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007777 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000504 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

