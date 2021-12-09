Conflux Network (CFX) Price Reaches $0.32

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. During the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. Conflux Network has a market cap of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,511.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,103.58 or 0.08637083 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.15 or 0.00322340 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.03 or 0.00949305 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00079182 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00010836 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007777 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $189.57 or 0.00399004 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.07 or 0.00282192 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

