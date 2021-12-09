Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.30.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $138.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Visteon stock traded down $3.28 on Friday, hitting $113.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,995. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.98 and a beta of 2.04. Visteon has a 52 week low of $91.61 and a 52 week high of $147.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Visteon had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Visteon will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total transaction of $238,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 958.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 306,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,898,000 after acquiring an additional 277,234 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Visteon during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Visteon by 83.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 13,143 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 729,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,814,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 16.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the period.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

