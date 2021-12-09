Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 97 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.50.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $205.03. 76,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,690,265. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $194.55 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $141.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.63 and a 200 day moving average of $222.37.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

