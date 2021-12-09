Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 691,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 32,938 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Amgen worth $147,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $212.79. The company had a trading volume of 24,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,139. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.90 and its 200-day moving average is $224.49. The company has a market capitalization of $119.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

