Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,087 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 5.0% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 162.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 138.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $43.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $48.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.37.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

