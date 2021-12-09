Traynor Capital Management Inc. Purchases 768 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.7% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $398.42. 439,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,310,379. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.19. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $297.45 and a one year high of $408.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.