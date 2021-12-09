Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.830-$0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.50. The stock had a trading volume of 44,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,507. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Hostess Brands has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $19.25.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TWNK. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 74.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 84.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after buying an additional 139,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 8.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 610,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,000 after buying an additional 48,967 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess ?, Dolly Madison ?, Cloverhill ?, Big Texas ?, and Voortman ? brands.

