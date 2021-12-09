Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.370-$-0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $163.80 million-$164.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.22 million.Amplitude also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.

AMPL traded down $4.88 on Thursday, reaching $56.56. 26,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,466. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.40. Amplitude has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $87.98.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.35 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amplitude will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

AMPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.83.

In related news, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total transaction of $9,909,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total transaction of $889,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 404,426 shares of company stock valued at $29,386,540 over the last 90 days. 63.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amplitude stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

