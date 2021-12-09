Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.850-$7.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of J traded down $1.91 on Thursday, reaching $142.58. The stock had a trading volume of 10,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.85. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12-month low of $100.05 and a 12-month high of $149.55.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.00.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

