Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $761.30 Million

Analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will report $761.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Donaldson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $770.70 million and the lowest is $755.20 million. Donaldson posted sales of $679.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year sales of $3.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $760.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday.

DCI traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $58.72. The stock had a trading volume of 12,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,543. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $54.31 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.52 and a 200-day moving average of $62.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.13%.

In related news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $220,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 719.4% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 88.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

