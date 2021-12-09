Strs Ohio Sells 20,975 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 256,175 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 20,975 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Target were worth $58,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Target by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,640 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Target by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Target by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 95,754 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,148,000 after buying an additional 36,454 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its position in Target by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 18,145 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,386,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,359 shares of company stock worth $9,177,700. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $239.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $114.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a one year low of $166.82 and a one year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 26.49%.

Target announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

