Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mercer International’s earnings. Mercer International posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 550%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercer International will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.92 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mercer International.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Mercer International had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $469.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MERC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mercer International from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a $15.00 price objective on Mercer International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

MERC stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,889. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Mercer International has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average of $11.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

In related news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg bought 37,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $388,855.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg acquired 62,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $649,972.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MERC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after buying an additional 12,629 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 546,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after buying an additional 82,720 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

