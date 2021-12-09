Brokerages Anticipate Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) will report $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Frontline’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.01. Frontline reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Frontline will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Frontline.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Frontline had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 5.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Frontline from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

Shares of FRO stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.06. 95,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,757,941. Frontline has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.75 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Frontline by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 375,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 28,188 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Frontline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Frontline by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 16,248 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Frontline by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Frontline by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

