Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marchex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.02). Marchex reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marchex will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Marchex had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Marchex from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 22,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $61,633.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 828,848 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,657 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHX. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marchex in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marchex in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marchex in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marchex by 41.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 9,898 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Marchex by 706.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 113,101 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCHX traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $2.53. 520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,623. Marchex has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $3.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.86.

Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

