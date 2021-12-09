Analysts Anticipate Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX) Will Post Earnings of -$1.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX) to report earnings per share of ($1.87) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Better Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Better Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.43) to ($1.99). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($1.77). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Better Therapeutics.

Get Better Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital started coverage on Better Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Better Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Armanino acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $118,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $128,400.

NASDAQ BTTX traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,496. Better Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $29.40.

Better Therapeutics Company Profile

Better Therapeutics Inc is a prescription digital therapeutics company delivering cognitive behavioral therapy to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases. Better Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Better Therapeutics (BTTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Better Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.