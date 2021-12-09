Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 1,469 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,821,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $190,759,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $15,281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

AGG stock opened at $114.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.44 and a 200-day moving average of $115.19. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.