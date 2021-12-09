Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,313 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,781 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.6% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $3.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $526.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $560.78. The stock has a market cap of $232.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $498.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $449.24.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.04%.

Several analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $505.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.84.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

