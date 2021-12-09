BCS Wealth Management Has $6.22 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of BCS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Garrison Point Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA opened at $75.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.98. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

