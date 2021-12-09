BCS Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

BCS Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,435 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 32,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in AT&T by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 17,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $23.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.12. The company has a market capitalization of $164.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.10, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.51.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

