Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.0% during the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 80,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $51.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $55.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.17. The firm has a market cap of $288.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Barclays set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Independent Research raised shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.13.

Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

